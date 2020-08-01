Scivola via l’obiettivo Ferran Torres

Il portale del tifoso della Juve: Ultime notizie bianconere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci sulla Juventus by Juvenews.eu
TURIN, ITALY - JULY 26: Juventus FC players celebrate after beating UC Sampdoria 2-0 to win the Serie A Championships after the Serie A match between Juventus and UC Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium on July 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
TORINO- Ferran Torres, obiettivo della Juve ormai ad un passo dal Manchester City, tesse le lode di Cristiano Ronaldo alla BBC: “Non solo per come gioca a calcio ma anche per il suo modo di essere fuori dal campo, è da ammirare e vorrei seguirne le orme”, ha dichiarato il giovane spagolo.