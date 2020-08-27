La Fiorentina spinge per Higuain

Il portale del tifoso della Juve: Ultime notizie bianconere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci sulla Juventus by Juvenews.eu
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
TORINO-Dopo le dichiarazioni di Andrea Pirlo, la Fiorentina sta provando ad affondare il colpo su Gonzalo Higuain. Pradé si sarebbe mosso per capire la fattibilità dell’affare: l’obiettivo è chiedere alla Juve di contribuire al pagamento dell’ingaggio.