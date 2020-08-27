Z.Gazzanet

La Fiorentina spinge per Higuain

La Fiorentina spinge per Higuain

La Fiorentina prova il colpo

di redazionejuvenews
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 26: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

TORINO-Dopo le dichiarazioni di Andrea Pirlo, la Fiorentina sta provando ad affondare il colpo su Gonzalo Higuain. Pradé si sarebbe mosso per capire la fattibilità dell’affare: l’obiettivo è chiedere alla Juve di contribuire al pagamento dell’ingaggio.

 

>>> LEGGI TUTTE LE ALTRE NOTIZIE SULLA JUVENTUS! <<<

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy