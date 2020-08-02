Z.Gazzanet

Buona gara per il giovane Frabotta

La prestazione del giovane giocatore

redazionejuvenews
TURIN, ITALY - JULY 26: head coach of Juventus Maurizio Sarri and Juventus FC players celebrate the winning of the Italian championship "scudetto" 2019-2020 (ninth title in a row) after the Serie A match between Juventus and UC Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium on July 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
TORINO- Nella sconfitta contro la Roma, una delle note positive della serata per Maurizio Sarri, è stata rappresentata dalla buona prestazione del giovane difensore Frabotta.

 

 

