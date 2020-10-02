CR7: “La partita è il riflesso dell’allenamento”

Il portale del tifoso della Juve: Ultime notizie bianconere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci sulla Juventus by Juvenews.eu
ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico on September 27, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
TORINO – Il fuoriclasse della Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, ha postato una foto sul suo account Instagram, al termine della seduta odierna di allenamento. Sotto alla foto, la seguente citazione: “The game is the reflection of training!”. Il portoghese suona la carica e trascina i suoi come sempre, anche fuori dal campo.