Gnabry: “Il Lione ha eliminato Juve e City”

Il giocatore del Bayern ha parlato

TORINO – Il giocatore del Bayern Gnabry, ha rilasciato delle dichiarazioni dove ha parlato anche del Lione, prossimo avversario dei bavaresi.

“Il Lione è una squadra molto forte, so che la partita non sarà facile. Ha eliminato la Juventus e poi il Manchester City, bisogna essere molto concentrati e stare attenti dal primo minuto”.

