Pellissier: “La lotta Scudetto è molto bella e incerta”

VERONA, ITALY - APRIL 07: Alberto Paloschi (R) of AC Chievo Verona celebrates with his team-mate Sergio Pellissier after scoring their third goal during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Catania Calcio at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on April 7, 2012 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)