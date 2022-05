Juventus, prosegue la linea verde: nel mirino Matteo Rizzo

VERCELLI, ITALY - MAY 04: Matteo Rizzo of Pro Vercelli competes with Cosimo Da Graca of Juventus U23 during the match between Pro Vercelli and Juventus U23 - Serie C Playoffs at Stadio Silvio Piola on May 4, 2022 in Vercelli, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)