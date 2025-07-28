Juventus Next Gen, il calendario del campionato di C

Il sito ufficiale della Juve ha pubblicato una nota sui bianconeri. Ecco il comunicato: “La stagione 2025/2026 della Juventus Next Gen inizia a entrare nel vivo. Oggi, lunedì 28 luglio, è stato reso note il calendario della Serie C 2025/2026.
Il torneo inizierà nel weekend del 23-24 agosto 2025 e finirà, il fine settimana del 25-26 aprile 2026, prima dei play-off. Nel mezzo previsti anche 3 turni infrasettimanali – (24 settembre 2025, 11 febbraio e 4 marzo 2026). Oltre ai turni infrasettimanali ci sarà anche la sosta invernale fissata nel fine settimana del 27-28 dicembre 2025.
LE SQUADRE PARTECIPANTI AL GIRONE B DI SERIE C 2025/2026 Il Consiglio Direttivo di Lega, nel deliberare la composizione dei gironi della Serie C per la stagione sportiva 2025/2026, ha inserito la Juventus Next Gen all’interno del Girone B, che sarà così composto: GIRONE B Arezzo, Ascoli, Bra, Campobasso, Carpi, Forlì, Gubbio, Guidonia Montecelio, Juventus Next Gen, Livorno, Perugia, Pianese, Pineto, Pontedera, Ravenna, Rimini, Sambenedettese, Ternana, Torres, Vis Pesaro”.
Sul calendario
“IL CALENDARIO DELLA JUVENTUS NEXT GEN NEL GIRONE B DI SERIE C 2025/2026 Di seguito tutte le partite che vedranno protagonista la Juventus Next Gen nel Girone B della Serie C 2025/2026.
1ª GIORNATA (andata: 24 agosto 2025 – ritorno: 4 gennaio 2026) Carpi-Juventus Next Gen
2ª GIORNATA (andata: 31 agosto 2025 – ritorno: 11 gennaio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Livorno
3ª GIORNATA (andata: 7 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 18 gennaio 2026) Ascoli-Juventus Next Gen
4ª GIORNATA (andata: 14 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 25 gennaio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Arezzo
5ª GIORNATA (andata: 21 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 1° febbraio 2026) Pineto-Juventus Next Gen
6ª GIORNATA (andata: 24 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 8 febbraio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Torres
7ª GIORNATA (andata: 28 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 11 febbraio 2026) Sambenedettese-Juventus Next Gen
8ª GIORNATA (andata: 5 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 15 febbraio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Ravenna
9ª GIORNATA (andata: 12 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 22 febbraio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Campobasso
10ª GIORNATA (andata: 19 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 1° marzo 2026) Rimini-Juventus Next Gen
11ª GIORNATA (andata: 26 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 4 marzo 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Pontedera
12ª GIORNATA (andata: 2 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 8 marzo 2026) Vis Pesaro-Juventus Next Gen
13ª GIORNATA (andata: 9 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 15 marzo 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Forlì
14ª GIORNATA (andata: 16 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 22 marzo 2026) Gubbio-Juventus Next Gen
15ª GIORNATA (andata: 23 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 29 marzo 2026) Ternana-Juventus Next Gen
16ª GIORNATA (andata: 30 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 4 aprile 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Perugia
17ª GIORNATA (andata: 7 dicembre 2025 – ritorno: 12 aprile 2026) Guidonia Montecelio-Juventus Next Gen
18ª GIORNATA (andata: 14 dicembre 2025 – ritorno: 19 aprile 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Pianese
19ª GIORNATA (andata: 21 dicembre 2025 – ritorno: 26 aprile 2026) Bra-Juventus Next Gen".