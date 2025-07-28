Juventus Next Gen, il calendario del campionato di C

Il sito ufficiale della Juventus ha pubblicato una nota sulla Next Gen, parlando anche del calendario di Serie C.

Il sito ufficiale della Juve ha pubblicato una nota sui bianconeri. Ecco il comunicato: “La stagione 2025/2026 della Juventus Next Gen inizia a entrare nel vivo. Oggi, lunedì 28 luglio, è stato reso note il calendario della Serie C 2025/2026.

Il torneo inizierà nel weekend del 23-24 agosto 2025 e finirà, il fine settimana del 25-26 aprile 2026, prima dei play-off. Nel mezzo previsti anche 3 turni infrasettimanali – (24 settembre 2025, 11 febbraio e 4 marzo 2026). Oltre ai turni infrasettimanali ci sarà anche la sosta invernale fissata nel fine settimana del 27-28 dicembre 2025.

LE SQUADRE PARTECIPANTI AL GIRONE B DI SERIE C 2025/2026 Il Consiglio Direttivo di Lega, nel deliberare la composizione dei gironi della Serie C per la stagione sportiva 2025/2026, ha inserito la Juventus Next Gen all’interno del Girone B, che sarà così composto: GIRONE B Arezzo, Ascoli, Bra, Campobasso, Carpi, Forlì, Gubbio, Guidonia Montecelio, Juventus Next Gen, Livorno, Perugia, Pianese, Pineto, Pontedera, Ravenna, Rimini, Sambenedettese, Ternana, Torres, Vis Pesaro”.

“IL CALENDARIO DELLA JUVENTUS NEXT GEN NEL GIRONE B DI SERIE C 2025/2026 Di seguito tutte le partite che vedranno protagonista la Juventus Next Gen nel Girone B della Serie C 2025/2026.

1ª GIORNATA (andata: 24 agosto 2025 – ritorno: 4 gennaio 2026) Carpi-Juventus Next Gen

2ª GIORNATA (andata: 31 agosto 2025 – ritorno: 11 gennaio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Livorno

3ª GIORNATA (andata: 7 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 18 gennaio 2026) Ascoli-Juventus Next Gen

4ª GIORNATA (andata: 14 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 25 gennaio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Arezzo

5ª GIORNATA (andata: 21 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 1° febbraio 2026) Pineto-Juventus Next Gen

6ª GIORNATA (andata: 24 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 8 febbraio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Torres

7ª GIORNATA (andata: 28 settembre 2025 – ritorno: 11 febbraio 2026) Sambenedettese-Juventus Next Gen

8ª GIORNATA (andata: 5 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 15 febbraio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Ravenna

9ª GIORNATA (andata: 12 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 22 febbraio 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Campobasso

10ª GIORNATA (andata: 19 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 1° marzo 2026) Rimini-Juventus Next Gen

11ª GIORNATA (andata: 26 ottobre 2025 – ritorno: 4 marzo 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Pontedera

12ª GIORNATA (andata: 2 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 8 marzo 2026) Vis Pesaro-Juventus Next Gen

13ª GIORNATA (andata: 9 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 15 marzo 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Forlì

14ª GIORNATA (andata: 16 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 22 marzo 2026) Gubbio-Juventus Next Gen

15ª GIORNATA (andata: 23 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 29 marzo 2026) Ternana-Juventus Next Gen

16ª GIORNATA (andata: 30 novembre 2025 – ritorno: 4 aprile 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Perugia

17ª GIORNATA (andata: 7 dicembre 2025 – ritorno: 12 aprile 2026) Guidonia Montecelio-Juventus Next Gen

18ª GIORNATA (andata: 14 dicembre 2025 – ritorno: 19 aprile 2026) Juventus Next Gen-Pianese

19ª GIORNATA (andata: 21 dicembre 2025 – ritorno: 26 aprile 2026) Bra-Juventus Next Gen".