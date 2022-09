Juve Women, domani secondo turno di UWCL: i numeri e i precedenti

LYON, FRANCE - MARCH 31: Sara Gama, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Sofie Junge Pedersen, Linda Sembrant of Juventus women and teammates entrance during the UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Olympique Lyon and Juventus at Parc OL Stadium on March 31, 2022 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)