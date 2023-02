Italia U23 femminile, il ct Grilli chiama tre bianconere

FERRARA, ITALY - MAY 22: Camilla Forcinella, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and Roberta Aprile of Juventus Women celebrate the winning of the Italian Cup with the trophy after the Women Coppa Italia Final between Juventus and AS Roma at Stadio Paolo Mazza on May 22, 2022 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)