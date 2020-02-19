Il portale del tifoso della Juve: Ultime notizie bianconere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci sulla Juventus by Juvenews.eu
Mathias Pogba: “Lo sanno tutti che Paul andrà via. Vuole giocare in Champions e vincere”
Mathias Pogba: “Lo sanno tutti che Paul andrà via. Vuole giocare in Champions e vincere”
Il fratello del francese ha parlato
di redazionejuvenews
WATFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: Paul Pogba of Manchester United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on December 22, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
TORINO – Mathias Pogba, fratello dell’ex centrocampista bianconero Paul, ha rilasciato delle dichiarazioni ai microfoni de El Chiringuito, dove ha parlato del futuro dell’attuale giocatore del Manchester United.
“Tutti sanno che andrà via. Non ha ancora deciso dove ma vuole vincere titoli e giocare sempre in Champions League”.