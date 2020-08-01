Z.Gazzanet

La Juventus in campo con la nuova maglia casalinga

di redazionejuvenews
TURIN, ITALY - JULY 26: Juventus FC players celebrate after beating UC Sampdoria 2-0 to win the Serie A Championships after the Serie A match between Juventus and UC Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium on July 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
TORINO- Nel match casalingo contro la Roma di questa sera, la Juventus scenderà in campo con quella che sarà la maglia casalinga per tutta la prossima stagione 2020-2021.

 

 

#juventus
