Video tra i banchi di scuola: “Chi non salta juventino è”

HEPPENHEIM, GERMANY - APRIL 15: A general view of an empty corridor at the temporarily-closed Schloss-Schule elementary school during the coronavirus crisis on April 15, 2020 in Heppenheim, Germany. Germany is debating reopening schools as part of a first step of measures meant to ease the restrictions imposed weeks ago to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the number of new infections is still rising, the rate has slowed enough that leaders are seeking to create and implement a roadmap for unshackling the economy. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)