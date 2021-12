Juve, il Monchengladbach annuncia: “Zakaria e Ginter non rinnoveranno”

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 20: Denis Zakaria of Mönchengladbach runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and SpVgg Greuther Fürth at Borussia-Park on November 20, 2021 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)