Cudrig: “Gara con il Sangiuliano fondamentale ma difficile”

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 07: Felix Correia of Juventus (L) celebrates goal with teammates Giuseppe Leone of Juventus (CR) and Nicolo Cudrig of Juventus (R) during the pre season friendly between Juventus U23 and Pro Vercelli at Juventus Centre, Vinovo on August 7, 2021 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)