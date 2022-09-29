Come ogni anno il tabloid inglese The Guardian ha pubblicato la lista dei 60 migliori giovani di una specifica annata. Quest'anno è stato il turno dei classe 2005. Tra i tanti nomi presenti in lista anche un giocatore della Juve, l'ex Bayern Monaco Yildiz. Ecco la lista completa:
I 60 migliori giovani secondo il The Guardian: c’è un giocatore della Juve!
V. Carboni (c, Inter), Hidalgo (a, Independiente). Minasyan (Uratru-2), Caputo (a, Melbourne City), Jano (c, Liefering), Mbamba (c, Brugge), Gonçalves (c, Flamengo), Roque (a, Athletico Paranaense), Washington (a, Santos), Georgiev (d, Barcellona), Perea (a, Atlético Nacional), Zvonarek (c, Bayern Monaco), Sertdemir (Bayer Leverkusen), Macias (c, Liga de Quito), Bitshiabu (d, Paris Saint-Germain), Doué (c, Rennes), Tel (a, Bayern Monaco), Parkadze (c, Dinamo Tbilisi), Bischof (c, Hoffenheim), Ibrahimovic (c, Bayern Monaco), Wanner (c, Bayern Monaco), Duodu (a, Bechem United), Kaloskamis (c, Panathinaikos), Baldé (c, Sporting CP), Bhat (a, Indian Arrows), Amey (d, Bologna), Ciammaglichella (c, Torino), Delle Monache (a, Pescara), Takahashi Cendagorta (d, Barcellona), Almazbekov (a, Galatasaray),
Lekweiry (c, AS Douanes), Jurado (a, Necaxa), Tellez (c, LA Galaxy), Khalifi (c, Académie Mohamed VI), Klejin (c, Feyenoord), Misehouy (c, Ajax), Rijkoff (a, Borussia Dortmund), Norheim (c, Tromso), Nusa (a, Brugge), Adorno (a, Guarani), Mikulko (p, Lechia Gdansk), Stalmach (c, Milan), Essego (c, Sporting CP), Fernandes (a, Braga), Ribeiro (a, Sporting CP), Veloso (c, Benfica), Borza (d, Farul Constanta), Milosevic (a, Vojvodina), Sljivic (c, Stella Rossa), Kaka Sifumba (c, Cape Town City), Bravo (a, Bayer Leverkusen), Gasiorowski (d, Valencia), Ginés (a, Real Madrid), Bardghji (c, Copenaghen), Kanga (c, Bayer Leverkusen), Guler (c, Fenerbahçe), Yildiz (c, Juventus), Baker-Whiting (c, Seattle Sounders), Lavega (a, River Plate Montevideo), Andrade (c, La Guaira).
