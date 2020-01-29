Notizie Juve

Saltato lo scambio De Sciglio-Kurzawa

I giocatori rimarranno dove sono

di redazionejuvenews
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 22: Mattia De Sciglio of Juventus in action during the Italian Supercup match between Juventus and SS Lazio at King Saud University Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
TORINO – Sembrava tutto fatto per il passaggio di Mattia De Sciglio al PSG in cambio di Kurzawa, ma l’affare pare saltato.

La Juventus avrebbe infatti bloccato la cessione del terzino viste le condizioni dell’altro terzino bianconero Danilo, infortunato e ancora da valutare relativamente ai tempi di recupero.

