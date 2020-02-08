Gallery Verona-Juventus, le immagini del match

Il portale del tifoso della Juve: Ultime notizie bianconere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci sulla Juventus by Juvenews.eu
La gallery con le immagini salienti di Verona-Juventus
VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Fabio Borini of Hellas Verona celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Giampaolo Pazzini of Hellas Verona celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08:Hellas Verona players celebrate the victory after the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus shows his dejection during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Maurizio Sarri head coach of Juventus reacts during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 02: Miralem Pjanic of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)